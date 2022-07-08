Shane Lowry appointed new Jameson brand ambassador

Jameson has announced that professional Irish golfer, Shane Lowry, is to be the new brand ambassador, as they come together for a three-year global partnership.

Speaking at the launch, Shane Lowry said: “I couldn’t be happier than to be partnering with such an iconic Irish brand. We stand for the same things, and we’re both proud to represent Ireland on a global stage.

“Wherever I’ve travelled across the globe it’s the people I’ve met and the stories shared, that have created some very special memories and friends that will last a lifetime, and of course every now and then we’ve shared a Jameson too.”

Global marketing director at Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, Brendan Buckley said: “At Jameson, we pride ourselves on our partnerships and always look to work with likeminded people. Just like Shane’s swing, Jameson is famous for its smoothness.”