Shane Lowry with Jameson

Shane Lowry appointed new Jameson brand ambassador

08 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Jameson has announced that professional Irish golfer, Shane Lowry, is to be the new brand ambassador, as they come together for a three-year global partnership.

Speaking at the launch, Shane Lowry said: “I couldn’t be happier than to be partnering with such an iconic Irish brand. We stand for the same things, and we’re both proud to represent Ireland on a global stage.

“Wherever I’ve travelled across the globe it’s the people I’ve met and the stories shared, that have created some very special memories and friends that will last a lifetime, and of course every now and then we’ve shared a Jameson too.”

Global marketing director at Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, Brendan Buckley said: “At Jameson, we pride ourselves on our partnerships and always look to work with likeminded people. Just like Shane’s swing, Jameson is famous for its smoothness.”

