Amarula launches vegan variant

21 October, 2021
By Martin Green

South African cream liqueur brand Amarula has launched a vegan variant to serve the growing proportion of consumers that are adopting plant-based diets.

It is made with the African marula fruit, paired with flavours of coconut, caramel and vanilla, but the new variant is dairy-free. It uses coconut milk instead of cow’s milk.

It comes in a 70cl bottle, which is available for order now in the global travel retail channel. Brand owner Distell will launch a sampling drive at key international airports to boost awareness of the new range extension.

Amarula global brand lead Charmelle Conning said: “While we wanted to introduce this new plant- based variant, it was important that we did not compromise on the unique taste that people love. We wanted to embrace our African spirit while still evolving as a brand. Amarula Vegan does just this – it’s a real indulgence that stays true to our exotic taste, that just happens to also be vegan.

“Taste and togetherness are core to the brand, and we wanted to make sure that everyone could experience the feel-good indulgence that our product offers, on any occasion, despite their dietary choices or restrictions.”

In other news, Amarula has unveiled new-look packaging for all its variants. The latest packaging brings together a range of design elements that communicate the brand’s distinctive attributes.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, global, brand, packaging, african, amarula, indulgence, wanted, variant, vegan, plant based, brand amarula, vegan variant, based variant, unique taste, new range extension, range extension amarula, global brand lead, amarula global brand, extension amarula global




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bar food's blurred lines

Once upon a time pubs and bars were somewhere you went with the sole purpose of getting pissed and there wasn’t a knife and fork in sight, just a packet of dry roasted nuts.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter