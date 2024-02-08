Julie Nguyen wins Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge 2024

Julie Nguyen from Opium Bar in Thailand has won the third edition of Flor de Caña’s Sustainable Cocktail Challenge.

Nguyen beat 32 other bartenders at the global final, which took place on 3 February in the volcanic islands of Granada in Nicaragua, and took home US$10,000. Julie will also take part in a sustainability training and assessment from the competition’s partner Food Made Good.

The judging panel consisted of Danil Nevsky, Alex Francis and Mandy Naglich and the winning cocktail, ‘From Sip to Seed’, was made using corn and local ingredients such as palmyra sugar and coconut milk alongside Flor de Caña 12.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment and now it’s finally come true. Thank you Flor de Caña for taking us on this sustainable journey and for creating amazing memories and experiences for all of us”, said Nguyen after receiving the trophy.

Andrea Marseglia from Teresa Cocktail Bar in New Zealand took the competition’s second spot and Lacey-Jane Roberts from Published on Main Bar in Canada completed the podium, also receiving cash prizes and personalised Flor de Caña bottles.

More than 30 countries participated in the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, which is a celebration of Flor de Caña’s commitment to sustainability. In addition to being the world’s first carbon neutral and Fair Trade-certified spirit, its rum is distilled using 100% renewable energy while brand has also planted one million trees since 2005.