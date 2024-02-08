Julie Nguyen Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge

Nguyen with judges and other finalists

Julie Nguyen wins Flor de Caña Sustainable Cocktail Challenge 2024

08 February, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Julie Nguyen from Opium Bar in Thailand has won the third edition of Flor de Caña’s Sustainable Cocktail Challenge.

Nguyen beat 32 other bartenders at the global final, which took place on 3 February in the volcanic islands of Granada in Nicaragua, and took home US$10,000. Julie will also take part in a sustainability training and assessment from the competition’s partner Food Made Good.

The judging panel consisted of Danil Nevsky, Alex Francis and Mandy Naglich and the winning cocktail, ‘From Sip to Seed’, was made using corn and local ingredients such as palmyra sugar and coconut milk alongside Flor de Caña 12.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment and now it’s finally come true. Thank you Flor de Caña for taking us on this sustainable journey and for creating amazing memories and experiences for all of us”, said Nguyen after receiving the trophy.

Andrea Marseglia from Teresa Cocktail Bar in New Zealand took the competition’s second spot and Lacey-Jane Roberts from Published on Main Bar in Canada completed the podium, also receiving cash prizes and personalised Flor de Caña bottles.

More than 30 countries participated in the Sustainable Cocktail Challenge, which is a celebration of Flor de Caña’s commitment to sustainability. In addition to being the world’s first carbon neutral and Fair Trade-certified spirit, its rum is distilled using 100% renewable energy while brand has also planted one million trees since 2005.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: US, challenge, bar, cocktail, de, sustainable, sustainability, cocktail challenge, julie, flor, caña, flor de, de caña, sustainable cocktail, de caña’s, sustainable cocktail challenge, nguyen, 30 countries participated, de caña bottles, receiving cash prizes, lacey jane roberts




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter