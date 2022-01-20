World’s first alcoholic oat milk RTD launches in the UK

Panther M*lk, the world’s first ready to drink alcohol cocktail made from oat milk, spirits and liqueurs, has launched in the UK in two flavours.

The vegan-friendly bottled cocktail is available in original and strawberry flavours with limited-edition flavours to drop throughout the year.

Panther M*lk was inspired by leche de pantera, a milk-based alcoholic drink that originated in Spain in the 1920s, founder Paul Crawford created Panther M*lk to revive the forgotten cocktail in dairy-free form.

The signature serve is original, shaken and poured over ice with a sprinkle of cinnamon over the top but can also be used as an ingredient in other drinks like liqueur coffee, hot chocolate or espresso martinis.

The original Panther M*lk is made with JJ Whitley gin, Rum 66, Brandy, Spiced Overproof Rum, vegan condensed milk and Minor Figures oat milk, while the Strawberry flavour includes Crème de Fraises.

Panther M*lk’s range of cocktails is available at stockists including The Bevy Store, Amazon and more at an rrp of £8.75 for 250ml and £24 for 70cl.