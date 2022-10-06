Bar interior featuring bar stools

Cocktail bar Ruby announces takeover at The Cambridge Public House

06 October, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Copenhagen cocktail bar, Ruby, will take over Parisian cocktail pub, The Cambridge Public House, on Sunday October 9.

The event, sponsored by Monkey Shoulder, will see the Ruby team serving four whisky-based cocktails from their own menu, with each of the cocktails using seasonal ingredients sourced from local suppliers in Denmark. 

Ruby will be offering cocktails such as the bar’s mainstay, Nude Whey, made using Monkey Shoulder Smoked with tomato, sour cherry, whey and Yunnan tea. 

Another of Ruby’s mainstay cocktails and on the takeover menu is the Not A Dry Daiquiri, made using Monkey Shoulder Fresh, fino sherry, aperitivo, pickled strawberry, apple and vanilla.

The event will be held from six to 10pm, reservations can be made through The Cambridge website, with the bar also allowing walk-ins.

