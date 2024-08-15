The Cambridge Public House sees sales rise during Olympics

The Cambridge Public House in Paris saw a 30% increase in sales during the summer Olympic Games 2024.

The cocktail pub, located on Rue de Poitou in the centre of Paris, experienced a significant uptake in turnover during the two-week festival of sport across the city.

Founded in 2019 by Hyacinthe Lescoët and Hugo Gallou, The Cambridge Public House was a new entry in The World’s 50 Best Bars list 2023, debuting at number 38.

In June this year it was announced that owners Lescoët and Gallou had acquired fellow Parisian bar Little Red Door following a period of administration, meaning they now own two venues in the current list of The World's 50 Best Bars.