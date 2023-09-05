The Cambridge Public House hosts international bars

Drinks International can exclusively reveal that Parisian neighbourhood bar and cocktail pub, The Cambridge Public House, will host ‘The Cambridge Global Series’, in celebration of the Rugby World Cup this October.

The bar will host nine international bars, each from one of the qualifying countries, for a series of takeovers and seminars from 1-3 October.

Co-Owner of The Cambridge, Hyacinthe Lescoët, said: “Our Cambridge Community Plan has been such a big part of what we have been working on this year and we can’t wait to continue to work with the bartending communities around the world and welcome them to our home city.”

The Cambridge will host three guest shifts on each night of The Cambridge Global Series, beginning with Sin + Tax from South Africa, Freni e Frizioni from Italy and Panda and Sons from Scotland on Sunday 1 October.

Neighbours of The Cambridge, Copperbay, England’s Schofield’s and Australia’s Caretaker’s Cottage will be hosted on Monday 2 October and New York’s The Dead Rabbit (representing Ireland), Quattro Teste from Portugal and Floreria Atlantico from Argentina on Tuesday 3 October.

Each guest bar will be serving a selection of exclusive cocktails for an hour and a half on their dedicated evening.

The special serves, which have been created in collaboration with Lescoët and The Cambridge team, will showcase each of the guest bartenders and their respective bars, while paying homage to their home nation through the use of various flavours and ingredients.

Alongside the guest shifts, The Cambridge will also be hosting a series of seminars at the 1K Hotel on 2-3 October from 1-4pm, where each bar will deliver its own 25 minute talk followed by a Q&A to offer an open discussion on selected topics.

On 2 October, the day will see a seminar from The Dead Rabbit from 1:30pm followed by Quattro Teste’s Alf Del Portillo Valdes at 2:10pm, Freni e Frizioni’s Riccardo Rossi at 3pm, Floreria Atlantico’s Ferdinand Guizetti at 3:40pm.

On 3 October Panda & Sons will be giving a seminar at 1:30pm, Caretaker’s Cottage at 2:10pm, Schofield’s Daniel Schofield at 3pm and Sin + Tax at 3:40pm. Bookings can be made through the website here.