Borco adds to global business development team

Hamburg based Broco-Marken-Import has appointed new members of its global business development team as part of its international focus for expansion.

In January 2021 Borco appointed Danny Gandert as head of global business development, who joined the company as senior business development manager in August 2019.

More recently Oliver Recker joined the team as global business development manager for the Americas, EMEA, southern Europe and CIS.

Meanwhile the business regions of Asia Pacific and Oceania will be covered by Mai-Thy Ton in the role of global business development manager from 1 May 2021 who joined the company in 2017.

“Mai-Thy and Oliver have excellent industry knowledge and are highly committed to consolidate Borco’s longstanding partnerships across the world. I am thrilled to have them in my team”, said Gandert.

Markus Kohrs-Lichte, Borco CEO, added: “With these appointments, our international business is ideally positioned to strengthen our iconic brands with the help of a strong network. I look forward to working with the team.”