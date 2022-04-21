The Lakes Distillery launch latest single malt from The Whiskymaker’s Reserve series

Cumbrian-based whisky producer, The Lakes Distillery, have announced the launch of their latest single malt from the acclaimed Whiskymaker’s Reserve series.

Matured in Oloroso, Pedro Ximinez and red wine casks, The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.5 possesses the same sherry-led, wood-forward characteristics as its predecessors.

“With The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.5, we wanted to create a whisky with a similar sherry-led profile to previous releases, but with certain characters restrained to achieve a textural refinement,” said The Lakes’ whiskymaker, Dhavall Gandhi.

“This is a whisky with seductively aromatic notes of dark chocolate and dried fruits, and a smooth finish with intricate layers of wood spice.”

The maturation process mirrors the active ageing technique of élevage used by Cognac producers in which casks are tasted regularly and small changes like moving liquid between casks or location of casks are implemented to influence the finished spirit.

To celebrate the launch of The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.5, The Lakes Distillery has teamed up with bartenders from Scarfes Bar at the Rosewood London, The Berkeley Bar & Terrace, The Goring Cocktail Bar, The Chinoiserie at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, and The Northall Bar at Corinthia London to create Old Fashioned serves available in each bar from 1 June throughout summer.

The Whiskymaker’s Reserve No.5 is available from www.LakesDistillery.com and specialist whisky retailers throughout the UK with a recommended retail price of £70.