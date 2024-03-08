Isadora

The Lakes Distillery honours International Women’s Day

08 March, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

This International Women’s Day, The Lakes Distillery has released a limited-edition single malt whisky to celebrate inclusivity in whisky.

Named after the pioneering mother of contemporary dance, Isadora Duncan, ‘Isadora’ is a whisky maker's edition with only 900 individually numbered bottles.

“We aimed to create an elegant and timeless sherry-led whisky with a modern twist, free from traditional constraints,” said Sarah Burgess, The Lakes Distillery whisky maker.

To mark its launch, The Lakes is holding a charitable prize draw to win bottle number one, with 100% of every donation going to support the OurWhisky Foundation. Tickets cost £10 and are available here.

Becky Paskin, founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, said: “Sarah is not only a master in her craft but also a mentor for and an ardent supporter of the OurWhisky Foundation. We are thrilled that she and The Lakes are contributing to our fundraising efforts with the inaugural bottle of Isadora.”

As one of the final releases in 'The Whiskymaker’s Editions' series, Isadora is available exclusively at The Lakes Distillery’s on-site boutique. Created by Burgess, Isadora is bottled at 53% abv with an rrp of £150.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, whisky, international, available, day, maker, foundation, lakes, ourwhisky, women’s day, international women’s, international women’s day, whisky maker, lakes distillery, isadora, ourwhisky foundation, tickets cost £10, charitable prize draw, foundation tickets cost, ourwhisky foundation tickets




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter