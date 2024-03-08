The Lakes Distillery honours International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, The Lakes Distillery has released a limited-edition single malt whisky to celebrate inclusivity in whisky.

Named after the pioneering mother of contemporary dance, Isadora Duncan, ‘Isadora’ is a whisky maker's edition with only 900 individually numbered bottles.

“We aimed to create an elegant and timeless sherry-led whisky with a modern twist, free from traditional constraints,” said Sarah Burgess, The Lakes Distillery whisky maker.

To mark its launch, The Lakes is holding a charitable prize draw to win bottle number one, with 100% of every donation going to support the OurWhisky Foundation. Tickets cost £10 and are available here.

Becky Paskin, founder of the OurWhisky Foundation, said: “Sarah is not only a master in her craft but also a mentor for and an ardent supporter of the OurWhisky Foundation. We are thrilled that she and The Lakes are contributing to our fundraising efforts with the inaugural bottle of Isadora.”

As one of the final releases in 'The Whiskymaker’s Editions' series, Isadora is available exclusively at The Lakes Distillery’s on-site boutique. Created by Burgess, Isadora is bottled at 53% abv with an rrp of £150.