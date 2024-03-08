Scotch Malt Whisky Society donates new series profits to OurWhisky

As part of its celebrations for International Women’s Day 2024 the Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) has released five single cask whiskies selected by an all-women tasting panel.

The SMWS will donate 5% of the profits from the total sales to the OurWhisky Foundation, a non-profit organisation that seeks to support and empower women in the global whisky industry.

The all-women tasting panel was hosted at the society’s headquarters at The Vaults in Leith, Edinburgh, to mark International Women’s Day 2023. Each member of the panel was recommended by an existing member and passed the necessary sensory evaluation test.

Of the five whiskies, “A Toffee-Coated Hay Bale” and “Hebridean Hamper” are international releases while “Liquid Riches” and “A Humble Mountain Feast” are for UK & EU only. “Christmas on The Beach” is limited to SMWS members.

OurWhisky founder and CEO Becky Paskin said: “As a non-profit, we rely on support from the whisky industry to help us achieve our objectives of recognising, supporting and empowering women in whisky. It’s so important that whisky organisations invest in women working in whisky, and this project is a perfect example of that.

“Hosting an all-women tasting panel is a great way to facilitate conversation and challenge the outdated and gendered image of the whisky industry that remains prevalent today. Anyone who tries these exceptional whiskies will be left in no doubt about the importance of highlighting women in whisky.”

The OurWhisky Foundation is partnering with Whisky Auctioneer to launch the Demeter Collection, which will be hosted from the 29 March to 8 April.