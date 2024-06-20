Bar Les Ambassadeurs launches third seasonal menu

Bar Les Ambassadeurs at Hôtel de Crillon in Paris will launch a new menu called ‘A Sense of Taste, Summer Harvest’ on 15 July as the third volume of its seasonal menu series.

Led by bar manager Kevin Rigault, the team has created 15 cocktails inspired by the ingredients of summer harvest in France.

One menu highlight includes Blackcurrent, which is a twist on the Espresso Martini consisting of Volcan reposado tequila, coffee and Blackcurrant cassis. Meanwhile Cherry is a twist on a Manhattan, which is a blend of The Lakes Whisky, cacao nibs, cherry cerise and espelette pepper.

The ‘A Sense of Taste’ menu series aims to highlight the flavours of the seasons with four separate volumes and once again the visual illustrations of the cocktails have been generated through artificial intelligence.