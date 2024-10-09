Bar Les Ambassadeurs introduces autumn seasonal menu

Paris-based Bar Les Ambassadeurs at Hôtel de Crillon has launched its latest cocktail menu titled ‘A Sense of Taste, Autumn Harvest’.

The new menu will be its fourth volume of the series, which is inspired by the ingredients of autumn harvest in France. The menu includes 15 original cocktails featuring a range of seasonal ingredients.

Led by Kevin Rigault, bar director at Bar Les Ambassadeurs, the cocktail offering includes serves such as the Golden Apple, which balances the sweetness of golden apple with a gingerbread spice mix, citrus, Macallan 12yo Sherry Oak whisky and apple eau-de-vie.

The menu also features a take on the Sidecar, using pumpkin, Frapin Vsop Cognac and Muscat de Rivesaltes, while the Hazelnut uses Flor de Cana 12yo Rum, hazelnut, cocoa, Amontillado Sherry, spices and clarified milk.