KOL Mezcaleria introduces house mezcals to agave menu

London’s KOL Mezcaleria has introduced six house mezcals and distillates of agave to its menu.

Working in collaboration with the Sin Gusano project in Mexico, these latest mezcals hail from the San Luis Potosi, Oaxaca, Puebla and Jalisco regions, while focusing on the artisanal producers from each.

Included will be a selection of ensembles, featuring traditional pechuga style, redistilled with native ingredients and two single varieties, demonstrating how differing harvest seasons influence flavour.

The bottle label of the range has been designed in-house, with each bespoke illustration tailored to the profile of the distillate.

To promote and support small producers that often fall outside of mezcal’s much-disputed boundaries, Sin Gusano labels its bottles as 'agave spirits'.

The new line of house mezcals and agave distillates will be incorporated this spring into KOL's cocktail menu and mezcal flight options, as well as the KOL restaurant mezcal pairing.

Bottles are 70cl, with varying alcohol percentages according to variety and style. Bottles will be available for purchase from KOL with prices ranging from £120-£160.