Bladnoch Distillery releases The Dragon Series

10 May, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Scotch whisky distillery Bladnoch, has announced its latest release, The Dragon Series, a collection of five single malt whiskies.

Each Iteration in the series captures a moment in the whisky making process, drawing inspiration from the Dragon Curve, a fractional curve in mathematics.

Bladnoch’s master distiller, Dr. Nick Savage, said: “The Dragon Curve demonstrates the science versus nature of predictability, chaos, natural order, and beauty. The building of The Dragon Series whiskies brought this to life in the sample room. We have attempted to demonstrate the resultant beauty that occurs from the natural unpredictability inherent within our whisky making process, which we endeavour to control over the decades. 

“These five expressions of the Dragon Series have evolved to capture the essence of each iteration of our process. The Dragon Series also gives us confidence and excitement upon which to build and bring to life more concepts with Bladnoch in the future,” Savage added.

The collection includes five iterations: The Field, The Spirit, The Casks, The Ageing and The Decision. 

The Dragon Series will be available to buy online via Bladnoch’s website and in its visitor centre in Dumfries and Galloway, and will be sold globally through Bladnoch’s network of distributors for an rrp of £110 per bottle or £550 for the full collection.

