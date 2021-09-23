Holyrood Distillery launches new gin created with ‘whisky in mind’

23 September, 2021
By Oli Dodd

Edinburgh’s Holyrood Distillery has created a new stripped-back gin, Height of Arrows.

Crafted using the sensibilities of whisky-making, where few ingredients can create myriad flavours, Height of Arrows rejects the use of numerous botanicals, instead using just juniper, beeswax, and salt.

“In Height of Arrows, we have made a gin that is distilled from our DNA as whisky makers,” said managing director of Holyrood Distillery, Nick Ravenhall.

“In whisky making, we work with simplicity. Barley, water, and yeast. We've taken this same mindset to Height of Arrows and created a complex gin born from juniper alone taking centre stage.”

The name Height of Arrows is the translation of the Gaelic name for Arthur’s Seat, Àrd-Na-Said, due to the mountain’s height being the furthest distance an archer could fire a bow. The Holyrood Distillery is in the shadow of Edinburgh’s iconic peak.

Holyrood Distillery opened in 2019, becoming central Edinburgh’s first operational single malt distillery since 1925.

Height of Arrows gin is available to buy at £34.95 for a 70cl bottle, at Hard to Find Whisky and Royal Mile Whiskies and will be available for purchase directly from the Holyrood Distillery website from late September 2021.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, whisky, gin, created, “in, making, DNA, Holyrood Distillery, holyrood, height, arrows, edinburgh’s, whisky making, peak holyrood, edinburgh’s iconic, furthest distance, arthur’s seat àrd, edinburgh’s iconic peak, holyrood distillery opened, peak holyrood distillery, iconic peak holyrood




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Nick Strangeway

Bar food's blurred lines

Once upon a time pubs and bars were somewhere you went with the sole purpose of getting pissed and there wasn’t a knife and fork in sight, just a packet of dry roasted nuts.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter