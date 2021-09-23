Holyrood Distillery launches new gin created with ‘whisky in mind’

Crafted using the sensibilities of whisky-making, where few ingredients can create myriad flavours, Height of Arrows rejects the use of numerous botanicals, instead using just juniper, beeswax, and salt.

“In Height of Arrows, we have made a gin that is distilled from our DNA as whisky makers,” said managing director of Holyrood Distillery, Nick Ravenhall.

“In whisky making, we work with simplicity. Barley, water, and yeast. We've taken this same mindset to Height of Arrows and created a complex gin born from juniper alone taking centre stage.”

The name Height of Arrows is the translation of the Gaelic name for Arthur’s Seat, Àrd-Na-Said, due to the mountain’s height being the furthest distance an archer could fire a bow. The Holyrood Distillery is in the shadow of Edinburgh’s iconic peak.

Holyrood Distillery opened in 2019, becoming central Edinburgh’s first operational single malt distillery since 1925.

Height of Arrows gin is available to buy at £34.95 for a 70cl bottle, at Hard to Find Whisky and Royal Mile Whiskies and will be available for purchase directly from the Holyrood Distillery website from late September 2021.