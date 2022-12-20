Isle of Harris distillery secures £10 million funding

Scotland’s Isle of Harris Distillery has announced plans for a North American and European expansion following a £10 million funding package from HSBC UK.

The funding will allow for expanded distribution to over 20 international markets for Isle of Harris Gin and the soon-to-launch Hearach malt whisky.

The distillery has also outlined plans for two new warehouses.

“As a business focused on the future, we’re excited to venture into new markets and expand our international footprint – and to introduce more of the world to the bottled spirit from our special island,” said Ron MacEachran, executive chairman of Isle of Harris Distillers.

“We’re delighted that HSBC UK has supported us in our ambitions to grow our business. Achieving ongoing commercial success stimulates global interest and visitors to this beautiful island, assisting it to survive and flourish in the 21st century.”

The Isle of Harris Distillery was established in 2015 and has gone on to become one of the remote island’s primary employers.