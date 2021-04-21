Isle of Harris gin lands US trade deal

The Isle of Harris Distillery in the Outer Hebrides Islands of Scotland has signed a new distribution agreement in the US with Misa Imports.

The distillery’s flagship gin, made with local sugar kelp, will now be distributed through Dallas-based Misa Imports right across the country.

“Misa Imports reached out to me as far back as October 2018. It was serendipitous as I had just started research into the best way to choose a partner for the US,” said IOHD managing director, Simon Erlanger.

"I was determined not to rush this decision: the US is destined to be our lead export market for both the gin and eventually our single malt whisky, however it is a highly complex market and notoriously difficult to find the right partner.”

Sam Assaad, founder of Misa Imports, added: “While the Misa business was built on wine, we are strategically building a craft spirits portfolio. I discovered Isle of Harris Gin in the window of the La Maison Du Whisky shop in Paris.



“I instantly fell in love with the brand and dreamt of selling it in the US one day. The incredible flavours of the gin and the story of the social distillery were electrifying. I am equally excited about the planned launch of the first IOHD single malt scotch whisky, The Hearach, which is maturing on the island and promises to be exceptional.



“Our first shipment of gin is now on the way to the US, and the Misa team have already started securing new customers in Texas, California and Illinois.”