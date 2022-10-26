Amsterdam’s Super Lyan launches second menu

Ryan Chetiyawardana-founded Amsterdam bar Super Lyan has announced the launch of its second menu, inspired by the need to bring attention to continuously rising sea levels.

Below Sea Level examines the history of The Netherlands and its relation to water, split into four sections with each referencing a different aspect of living below sea level.

The first section, The Delta Works, is inspired by The Netherlands’ largest flood protection system, constructed after the North Sea flood of 1953. The section features the Oosterschelde cocktail made with Patron, salted samphire, agave and lychee.

Thinking Forward includes the Salt Farm French Martini, where Ketel One Vodka is mixed with pineapple, sweet onion, and tomato wine.

Reclaiming Land from the Sea includes the Polders’ Reclaimed Old Fashioned with Ketel One, Remy Martin, and blueberry.

Finally, the Dutch Waters section explores the role of water as being an enemy and an ally simultaneously, here guests can find the Crandy-Shandy, a floral and malt-based drink, combined with Tanqueray, Belvedere, and cranberry soda.

The Below Sea Level is the second in a series of three. The bar has announced plans to complete the series next year with the third and final menu, Flowers.