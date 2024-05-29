The new menu titled Happily Ever After is inspired by ‘The Jungle Book’, as Salvatore Calabrese and director of mixology Federico Pavan looked to recreate the narrative of traditional stories and fairy tales in each cocktail.

Opening the menu is Head in the Clouds, inspired by Jack and the Beanstalk, the serve has been created using Patrón Silver, green Chartreuse, D.O.M Benedictine, kiwi and pea.

Seven Apples follows next. Made using seven different styles of apple-based ingredients, the combination of Hine Cognac, Calvados Dupont VSOP, Bareksten Aquavit, apple and cider is a tribute to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The final cocktail in the opening section is Peter Pan inspired Peter Punch. The cocktail contains a base of Altos tequila and Casamigos mezcal lifted by Americano Cocchi Rosa, dragon fruit, guava and is topped off with bubbles.

A highlight of the menu is the Cinderella-inspired Midnight Scandal which is served in a glass slipper, created with Espolon tequila, Ketel One vodka, Savoia Orancio, coconut, London Essence Ginger Beer and pumpkin.

Staying true to Calabrese’s style, the menu also includes a martini titled Silent Pearl, which pays homage to the home of The Little Mermaid. The serve is a vesper style martini, created using No.3 Gin, Grey Goose vodka, Mancino Sakura, Samphire and Soya.

The launch of Happily Ever After follows on from The Donovan Bar’s previous two limited-edition menus ‘Evoke’ and ‘Once Upon a Time’.