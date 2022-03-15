takamaka rum

Takamaka enters 11 new markets across Europe

15 March, 2022
By Shay Waterworth

Trois Frères Distillery, the makers of Takamaka Rum in the Seychelles, will launch into 11 new markets as the brand continues its global expansion plans.

The family-owned distillery’s products will now be available in France through the La Maison du Whisky, while Beverage Hunters will take them to Spain and Venka Vojo will distribute across eastern Europe. 

The announcement comes following Takamaka’s expansion of its distillery at La Plaine St Andre and full brand redesign in 2021 and Takamaka is now available in 28 markets around the world.

Takamaka was founded by Bernard and Richard D’Offay 20 years ago who have built the brand into the number one spirit on the island nation. 

Takamaka now has the first molasses distillery in the Seychelles, with a new continuous column still allowing them to produce more than 200,000L a year which, combined with the cane distillery, allows the brand to deliver on its long-term plans.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, products, whisky, europe, markets, la, across, du, new markets, maison, Takamaka, la maison, maison du, 11 new, distillery’s products, 11 new markets, across eastern europe, distribute across eastern, owned distillery’s products, family owned distillery’s




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Tess Says: Minimalism vs Variety

The Scandinavian chic approach has had a huge influence on the modern bar scene. Thin glassware, no garnishes and plain interiors have become the norm for a lot of top bars around the world and to fit this aesthetic many have reduced their spirits offering.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter