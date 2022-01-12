Guinness announces plans for zero-emission transport

Guinness has announced plans to roll out the introduction of zero-emission vehicles into its transport fleet.

The Irish brewer has also laid out ambitions for 70% of the fleet to be zero-emission by the end of 2025, and 100% by the end of the decade.

“We’re really pleased to announce that we will be introducing the first zero-emission vehicles into our Quality fleet from this summer,” said Barry O’ Sullivan, managing director of Diageo Ireland.

“We are committed to reducing our indirect emissions through this initiative and want to play a key role for sustainable transport in the commercial sector in Ireland. “

Guinness will be adding four zero-emission trucks later this year to the one vehicle that is exclusively used at the brewery.

This proposal forms part of Diageo’s wider 10-year sustainability action plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, which outlines the company’s commitment to delivering net-zero carbon emissions across its direct operations and a reduction in indirect emissions by 50%.