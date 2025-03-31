Norway's Daniel Pappa wins Torres Brandy Zero Challenge 2025

Daniel Pappa, bartender at Svanen in Oslo, has been named winner of the third edition of the Torres Brandy Zero Challenge 2025, earning a €30,000 prize to bring his project to life.

Representing Norway in the global final held in Barcelona, Pappa received top marks from the judges for his initiative, ‘D.G.Æ (The Ugly Duckling)’ which will combat waste by repurposing surplus and damaged farm products.

Pappa’s project focuses on transforming food waste into ingredients such as syrups, cordials, sodas, liquors, and fruit wines. The approach helps to support local farmers and reduces costs, minimises plastic packaging, and lowers the carbon footprint associated with importing goods.

Pappa said: "With this support, we can expand our Zero Waste brand globally, recovering a greater number of products that are often discarded due to their appearance and help us further reduce energy, water, land consumption, lower emissions, and create greater benefits for farmers in our community. Additionally, it will accelerate our efforts to integrate renewable energy, reinforcing our commitment to a more sustainable future for the hospitality industry."

The two additional local finalists who made it through to the final round of the challenge included, Gerardo Vázquez Lugo of Nicos, Mexico City, whose project ‘Nicos: Zero Waste’ introduced his country's first zero-waste system within the venue, transforming food waste into compost and agricultural products for local families.

Mika Ammunét of Bar Mate in Helsinki, Finland named his initiative ‘Mate Hospitality - Project Zero Burnouts’, which focused on fostering a dynamic and supportive workplace by improving operation systems and ensuring the business adapts to the evolving needs of its employees, their well-being and professional growth.

The three-day event welcomed local finalists from 11 countries around the world, who pitched the sustainable projects they believe will enhance the hospitality industry and reduce its socio-environmental impact, judged by a panel of international experts.