Diageo invests €100m to decarbonise Dublin Guinness site

Diageo has announced plans to invest over €100 million to decarbonise Guinness' home site at St. James’s Gate in Dublin.

Guinness has been brewed at the site for 264 years as the investment underpins the goal to accelerate to net zero carbon emissions, with the aim to make it “one of the most efficient breweries in the world by 2030”, the brand said.

Diageo’s global chief executive officer, Debra Crew, said: “We’re 260 years into our 9,000-year lease at St. James’s Gate and this investment will ensure that Guinness has an exciting and long-term sustainable future.”

The investment announcement will enable St. James’s Gate to entirely phase out the use of fossil fuels in its direct brewing operations. By 2030 the site’s renewable energy strategy will combine the use of grid-supplied electrical power heat pumps and biogas generated within a new water recovery facility.

Diageo is preparing a planning application for the project that will be submitted to Dublin City Council later this year.