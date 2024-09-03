Guinness 0.0 draught trials launch in GB

After a successful trial in Ireland, Guinness 0.0 is being rolled out across Great Britain on keg at a select number of pubs.

The move comes as Diageo reported sales of its beer brands growing 18% globally over its last fiscal year, driven primarily by the Irish stout. Diageo also reported that between fiscal 22 and 23 female consumption in the UK grew 27% and in Europe the sales of Guinness 0.0 doubled in fiscal 24.

Anna MacDonald, Guinness marketing director at Diageo GB, said: “We’re thrilled to be trialling Guinness 0.0 at a select number of pubs in GB, including The Devonshire - a priority stop for any Guinness fans in London.”

Marking Guinness 0.0 draught’s first entry into international markets, the zero alcohol beer will be available at The Devonshire in London’s Soho for £6.35 a pint.