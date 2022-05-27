Diageo announces partnership with the UK’s first LGBTQ+ museum

The first-of-its-kind partnership celebrates 50 years of Pride in the UK and will see the global drinks company provide funding to the space as well as resources to support the museum’s archivists.

“We’re so proud to be supporting Queer Britain in their mission to celebrate queer culture in the UK,” said Conor Brown, chairman of Diageo’s Rainbow Network Group at Diageo GB.

“As part of Diageo’s ongoing commitment to creating a fairer, more inclusive society, we’re honoured to support an archive that strives to reinforce that all-important sense of belonging and connection for the community.”

Archivists for Diageo’s brands such as Guinness and Johnnie Walker will work alongside Queer Britain to upskill volunteers and create archive best practices for the museum.

“There are so many aspects of Queer history that have been lost or misconstrued along the way, so a huge part of our mission is to rectify this and to preserve it for future generations,” said Joseph Galliano, co-founder and chief exec at Queer Britain.

“Our archives allow us to bring LGBTQ+ icons, trailblazers and artefacts out of the margins and onto centre stage, and our collaboration with Diageo will allow us to take this important work one step further, ensuring that inclusivity and intersectionality are consistently at the forefront of everything we do.”