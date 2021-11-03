the dead rabbit ritz carlton

The Dead Rabbit to take over Ritz Carlton Miami

03 November, 2021
By Shay Waterworth

Renowned New York bar The Dead Rabbit will take over the Lapidus Bar at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Miami for the whole of December.

The hotel on Miami’s South Beach will serve some of The Dead Rabbit’s best known drinks such as its Irish Coffee while also offering cocktail classes too.

The bar announced the news on Instagram, saying: “From the start of December until New Year’s Eve The Dead Rabbit will be in residency in the Lapidus Bar at the Ritz Carlton in South Beach, Miami.

“As for the character in the sharp suit and tie, don’t be fooled. Underneath he’s still The Rabbit. Sorry about that, South Beach.”

In 2016 The Dead Rabbit topped The World’s 50 Best Bars and remains one of the top industry bars in New York.

