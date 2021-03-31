Strykk gets Canada and Netherlands deals

Strykk has partnered with Anker Amsterdam Spirits in the Netherlands and Importations Tribeca – Club Zéro Alcool in Canada.
The new partnership will see the distribution of Strykk Not G*n, Strykk Not R*m and Strykk Not V*dka from April onwards.
Anker Amsterdam Spirits managing director, Remko Van Der Weijden, said: “Non-alcoholic spirits is a strongly emerging trend in Holland and we are delighted to take on Strykk, a pioneer of the category.
“It complements our existing portfolio perfectly and we look forward to quickly building its presence in Holland, a market renowned for embracing new trends.”