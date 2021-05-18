Eden Mill extends distribution through La Martiniquaise-Bardinet

Scottish distiller Eden Mill has entered a new partnership with French drinks group La Martiniquaise-Bardinet for the UK distribution of its gin portfolio.

The partnership will bring added off-trade exposure for the St Andrews-based distiller, which recently increased the capacity of its new bottling and distribution hub in Glasgow, where the producer can process 4m bottles per annum.

The partnership became active from May 17 and as well as Eden Mill gin, LMB will also be responsible for the distribution of its gin liqueurs and RTDs.



Matthew Miller, head of sales for Eden Mill said: “This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Eden Mill and we’re in an excellent position to fulfil the increased demand this development will bring with our new bottling hub in Glasgow.



“We anticipate our new production facilities will quadruple our output and greatly increase our potential for developing new and exciting products.”

Claire Baigrie, LMB UK sales director, added: “Many of the spirits within our own portfolio are already star performers in UK supermarkets, so we relish the prospect of helping Eden Mill build their brand and achieve further growth and success.



“I believe they have huge potential within the buoyant UK gin category and we’re looking forward to delivering some exciting plans with their team in the months ahead.”