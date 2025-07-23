La Martiniquaise-Bardinet acquires Warner's Distillery

French spirits group La Martiniquaise-Bardinet has acquired a majority stake in English gin producer Warner’s Distillery, for an undisclosed sum.

The partnership hopes to maximise the potential of the Warner’s portfolio in UK and global trade.

Tom Warner, co-founder of Warner’s Distillery, said: “This partnership allows us to stay true to our roots, creating incredible drinks with real purpose, while giving us the strength to scale that mission globally.”

Warner’s joins the La Martiniquaise-Bardinet portfolio alongside brands such as Glen Moray Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Bardinet Brandy and Cutty Sark Blended Scotch Whisky and St James Rum.

Christophe Pichambert, international director for La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, added: “We are very proud to see Warner’s Distillery join the LMB group of companies alongside our portfolio of internationally renowned brands. Warner’s Gin is a true gem of the English craft gin landscape with its farm-grown and distilled botanicals. Our goal will be to help Tom and Tina bring their wonderful spirit to the world, with respect for their pioneering spirit and exceptional passion.”