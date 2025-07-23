La Martiniquaise-Bardinet acquires Warner's Distillery

23 July, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

French spirits group La Martiniquaise-Bardinet has acquired a majority stake in English gin producer Warner’s Distillery, for an undisclosed sum.

The partnership hopes to maximise the potential of the Warner’s portfolio in UK and global trade.

Tom Warner, co-founder of Warner’s Distillery, said: “This partnership allows us to stay true to our roots, creating incredible drinks with real purpose, while giving us the strength to scale that mission globally.”

Warner’s joins the La Martiniquaise-Bardinet portfolio alongside brands such as Glen Moray Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Bardinet Brandy and Cutty Sark Blended Scotch Whisky and St James Rum. 

Christophe Pichambert, international director for La Martiniquaise-Bardinet, added: “We are very proud to see Warner’s Distillery join the LMB group of companies alongside our portfolio of internationally renowned brands. Warner’s Gin is a true gem of the English craft gin landscape with its farm-grown and distilled botanicals. Our goal will be to help Tom and Tina bring their wonderful spirit to the world, with respect for their pioneering spirit and exceptional passion.”

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, whisky, UK, scotch whisky, portfolio, la, scotch, partnership, martiniquaise, la martiniquaise, bardinet, martiniquaise bardinet, la martiniquaise bardinet, warner’s, warner, warner’s distillery, alongside brands, portfolio alongside brands, glen moray speyside, speyside single malt, moray speyside single




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

When the freebies run out

The charge for bartenders to attend BCB London will highlight how unwilling the capital’s bartenders are to invest in their own futures, says Danil Nevsky

Instagram

Facebook