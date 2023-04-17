Cutty Sark celebrates 100 years

La Martiniquaise-Bardinet has released a new Anniversary Limited Edition bottling to celebrate 100 years of Cutty Sark Blended Scotch Whisky.

Marking 100 years since the brand was founded in 1923, the anniversary release will include a new label and gift box, with the same Cutty Sark whisky inside the bottle.

Manon Brochet, Cutty Sark brand manager, said: “This limited edition emphasises the brand legacy and maritime anchoring, along with its adventurous personality and international dimension.”

The brand will see a global anniversary plan put in place throughout the year in the brand’s key markets, including the release of the new Cutty Sark campaign “Never Ending Adventure” and the launch of a Commemorative Edition.

Aditionally, La Martiniquaise-Bardinet announced its new packaging identity, including a redesigned logo, for its Label 5 Scotch Whisky at trade fair ProWein, last month.

Clémence Leclerc, international whisky manager, said: “We are very happy to present this new design for Label 5 to reinforce the brand DNA and deliver greater shelf standout.”