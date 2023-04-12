La Martiniquaise-Bardinet acquires Generous Gin

Generous Gin is part of the acquisition of Ôdevie Creative Spirits Company, including its Island Signature Rum portfolio.
Thibault de la Fournière, founder of Ôdevie Creative Spirits, said: “In 2022, after a strong 2021 year, we decided that it was necessary to find a new growth driver to accelerate our development. We have shared with La Martiniquaise-Bardinet teams the passion for ‘à la française’ spirits and are very proud to entrust our brand portfolio to the expertise of their international teams.”