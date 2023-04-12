Generous Gin

La Martiniquaise-Bardinet acquires Generous Gin

12 April, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

La Martiniquaise has announced the acquisition of French spirit Generous Gin, to add to the group’s premium offer and its ‘Craft From France’ portfolio.

Generous Gin is part of the acquisition of Ôdevie Creative Spirits Company, including its Island Signature Rum portfolio.

Thibault de la Fournière, founder of Ôdevie Creative Spirits, said: “In 2022, after a strong 2021 year, we decided that it was necessary to find a new growth driver to accelerate our development. We have shared with La Martiniquaise-Bardinet teams the passion for ‘à la française’ spirits and are very proud to entrust our brand portfolio to the expertise of their international teams.”

