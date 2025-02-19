Suntory invests ¥6.5bn in Osaka Plant

Suntory Spirits, manager of Suntory Group’s alcoholic beverage business in Japan, has announced a total investment of ¥6.5 billion in the Suntory Osaka Plant.

The site is the key production hub for its spirits and liqueurs such as Roku gin.

The investment includes the construction of Osaka Spirits & Liqueurs Craft Distillery within the Suntory Osaka Plant site, and the introduction of new maceration tanks and distillation pot stills, which will enhance the plant’s total production capacity by 2.6 times, and by twofold specifically for spirits and liqueurs.

The ¥5.5bn capital investment, which was announced last year, will increase production capacity and enhance quality for its spirits and liqueurs.

The additional ¥1bn will be used to introduce a new visitor experience, open to the public from spring 2026.

It will also see the addition of a seminar room equipped with a 360-degree theater, an indoor deck where visitors can overlook the new distillation pot stills and a seasonal pathway to the new distillery.

This investment aims to drive Japan's total gin market to expand to ¥45bn by 2030.