Suntory invests ¥6.5bn in Osaka Plant

19 February, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Suntory Spirits, manager of Suntory Group’s alcoholic beverage business in Japan, has announced a total investment of ¥6.5 billion in the Suntory Osaka Plant.

The site is the key production hub for its spirits and liqueurs such as Roku gin. 

The investment includes the construction of Osaka Spirits & Liqueurs Craft Distillery within the Suntory Osaka Plant site, and the introduction of new maceration tanks and distillation pot stills, which will enhance the plant’s total production capacity by 2.6 times, and by twofold specifically for spirits and liqueurs.

The ¥5.5bn capital investment, which was announced last year, will increase production capacity and enhance quality for its spirits and liqueurs.

The additional ¥1bn will be used to introduce a new visitor experience, open to the public from spring 2026.

It will also see the addition of a seminar room equipped with a 360-degree theater, an indoor deck where visitors can overlook the new distillation pot stills and a seasonal pathway to the new distillery.

This investment aims to drive Japan's total gin market to expand to ¥45bn by 2030.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: spirits, gin, billion, suntory, plant, key, site, beverage business, alcoholic beverage business, osaka, hub, ¥6, osaka plant, key production, suntory osaka, total investment, suntory group’s alcoholic, group’s alcoholic beverage, key production hub, suntory osaka plant




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter