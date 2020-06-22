Maison Villevert snaps up Celtic Whisky Compagnie

22 June, 2020
By Martin Green

Maison Villevert has acquired craft French distillery Celtic Whisky Compagnie for an undisclosed sum.

Martine and Jean Donnay founded the distillery in Brittany 23 years ago, and it has carved out a reputation for producing complex whiskies.

Its two main brands are Kornog and Glann Ar Mor, which has drawn high praise from Whisky Bible author Jim Murray.

Jean-Sébastien Robicquet, founder and director at Maison Villevert, said: “I am full of admiration for Martine and Jean Donnay’s hard work and success over the past twenty years. Together, they have demonstrated their passion, conviction, expertise and a thirst for excellence, with spectacular results.”

The Donnays added: “We have been convinced by Jean-Sébastien’s vision and passion, and are highly confident on the fact that he will pursue our quest for excellence, while allowing Celtic Whisky Compagnie to develop itself internationally.”

The whiskies now sit alongside core brands G’Vine and Nouaison gins, June gin liqueur, La Quintinye Vermouth Royal, La Guilde du Cognac and Excellia tequila in Maison Villevert branded range. The firm also distributes Ciroc vodka, Casamigos tequila, Copper Dog whisky, Bumbu rhum, Los Siete Misterios mezcal and the sparkling wine Belaire in France and Spain.

