Yamazaki crowned The World's Most Admired Whisky brand 2021

Suntory’s Yamazaki has topped the inaugural edition of Drinks International’s The World’s Most Admired Whiskies which launched on 21 October.

The announcement was made via social media and is the latest version of Drinks International’s World’s Most Admired series, which already includes Wine and Champagne editions.

The World’s Most Admired Whiskies have been chosen by an Academy of independent global drinks buyers, journalists, bartenders and whisky experts from 25 countries.

While Japanese brand Yamazaki came out on top, leading premium Irish whiskey Redbreast took the runners-up spot and Islay Scotch brand Lagavulin completed the podium.

The final list of 50 Most Admired Whiskies are made up of brands from nine different countries and provides valuable insight into which producers are revered the most by the global whisky trade.

Among the list is a mixture of multinational brands owned by the industry’s biggest companies as well as young, innovative whiskies which have gained international recognition in recent years.

“Congratulations must go to Yamazaki for being crowed our Most Admired Whisky brand for 2021. It goes to show just how well respected Japanese whisky is within the trade right now,” said supplement editor Shay Waterworth.

“Having conducted a lot of background research with brands and independent experts, there was a big appetite from the trade for The World’s Most Admired Whiskies and it is a huge achievement to all 50 brands which have made the list.”