The Balvenie unveils Tun 1509 Batch 7

The Balvenie has released the seventh limited-edition bottling of its renowned and highly collectible Tun 1509 series.

Legendary master blender David Stewart MBE explored the Speyside distillery’s aged and precious stocks to find 21 unique casks to marry in Tun 1509.

The liquid was left to marry for three months in Tun 1509 – which is maintained by the distillery’s team of on-site coopers – before being bottled at the distillery. Stewart said this creates the perfect environment for the different casks to “knit together”.

“The Tun 1509 series has been hugely popular with whisky enthusiasts over the years and I'm in no doubt that this expression will receive a similar response,” said Stewart. “Batch 7 showcases this remarkable liquid resulting in a deep and rich Balvenie.

“It is intensely spicy with sweet aromas of dried fruits, notes of candied orange peel, golden syrup and honeycomb on the palate.”

Tun 1509 Batch 7 is a non-chill filtered whisky, bottled at 52.4% abv. It is comprised of whisky from sherry hogshead, ex-bourbon American oak barrels and DoubleWood refill sherry butts, which were used once to finish DoubleWood before being filled with new make and then aged.

The whisky has been launched across 17 countries and selected global travel retailers. In the domestic market it is available at prestige retailers such as The Whisky Shop, The Whisky Exchange and Hedonism at an rrp of £300.