Highland Park adds new whisky to its Cask Strength series

01 September, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Single malt distillery Highland Park, based in Orkney, Scotland, has added a new whisky to its Cask Strength series, designed to challenge whisky drinking norms.

Launching as a permanent addition to the Highland Park range and created using the traditional ‘straight from the cask’ method, Highland Park Cask Strength Release No.3 doesn’t use water added after maturation.

Highland Park master whisky maker, Gordon Motion, said: “With Cask Strength, you are at a great place to start exploring the taste that best suits your palate by adding water, ice or your preferred serve. It’s your whisky and should be enjoyed your way.

“For me, a Cask Strength whisky really celebrates that balance between old and new and I look forward to seeing how consumers enjoy the new whisky,” Motion added.

Cask Strength Release No.3 uses whisky made with a higher proportion of Orkney peated malt and has been matured predominantly in first-fill sherry seasoned American and European oak casks and a small quantity of refill casks.

The releases within the Cask Strength range share the same underlying character but with each batch featuring different flavours coming to the fore based on the cask make-up.

Release No.1 was matured predominantly in sherry seasoned American oak casks of different ages, with Release No. 2 being matured predominantly in sherry seasoned European and American oak casks and a small quantity of ex-bourbon casks.

The new release will become available globally from 1 September across specialist whisky retailers and from the Highland Park online shop, distillery, and Albert Street store in Orkney, at rrp £65.

