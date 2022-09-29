Diageo launches “Elusive Expressions” 2022 special releases whisky collection

The collection of eight aged and finished whiskies experiments with extended secondary maturation techniques and new cask finishes including Tawny Port and Red Muscato casks.

Dr Wilson said: “Today we reveal and introduce Elusive Expressions, a collection with flavours and finishes that redefine what cask-strength whiskies can be. From rich to rare flavours, each one is brought to life with new energy. Featuring some of our oldest whisky dynasties, we’ve embraced the flavour contrasts that exist within the collection, to create an unexpected whisky experience.”

Illustrator Ken Taylor has returned this year with his signature style and is joined by fellow digital visualisation artist Kevin Tong, as they partnered to create designs that fuse fantasy, art and whisky.

To accompany the release, The Elusive Expressions Cocktails and Serves book, created by Brand Ambassadors, provides cocktails and serves for the whisky collection so fans can recreate at home.

The 2022 Special Releases collection ranges from 54.2% to 58.5% abv and will be available in limited quantities from specialist Scotch whisky retailers and malts.com from October 1 2022.