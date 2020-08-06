Angostura boosts production capacity with new facility

06 August, 2020
By Martin Green

Angostura is poised to increase its daily production capacity to 13,500 litres after unveiling a multimillion-dollar water recovery facility.

The iconic bitters producer commissioned German engineering firm Chriwa Umwelt-Systemtechnik und Service to build the facility in March 2019 following a competitive tender process.

The project was due to be completed in April, but Trinidad & Tobago announced it would shut its borders on March 21 after the first Covid-19 case was discovered.

The British, Russian and Serbian engineers working on the project swiftly left the island to return home, forcing Angostura to work on re-engineering efforts without any foreign expertise.

This caused daily production to be reduced by 60% to 80%, and Angostura then channelled all of its resources into producing hand sanitizer to fight the pandemic.

Yet Angostura has now announced it has opened the water resource recovery and anaerobic digester facility, allowing it to significantly ramp up its production capacity.

Chairman Terrence Bharath said: “Protecting the environment and our neighbouring communities is something that Angostura takes very seriously, hence the investment in this wastewater treatment plant.

“The economic benefit of this investment will greatly build our shareholder value and enable the plant to deliver increased output to support the growth of our international markets while staying true to our company’s vision.

“Internationally, our brand can only benefit from this achievement as being kind to our environment is a selling point to promote our products.”

