Nyetimber increases production capacity by expanding into Kent

English sparkling wine producer Nyetimber expects to increase its production capacity by 220,000 bottles per year after expanding into Kent.

It has started planting 195,000 vines on a 42-hectare site near the village of Thurnham, nestled in the heart of the Kent Downs.

The new project takes Nyetimber’s area under vine to 327 hectares, spread across 10 vineyards in West Sussex, Hampshire and Kent. It is also replanting 10,000 vines at its main vineyard in West Sussex in order to boost production.

The expansion in Kent represents the second largest planting project in Nyetimber’s 30-year history.

“This expansion of our vineyards reflects our confidence in the sustained long-term growth of the brand,” said owner and chief executive Eric Heerema.

“We can’t wait for these new vines to reach their full potential and the planting programme underscores our confidence, commitment and endeavour to produce the best possible English Sparkling Wine.”

Nyetimber expects a planting success rate of 99% at the new vineyard, which sits on rich chalk loams.