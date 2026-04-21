Aaron Díaz charts a new course in Lima

After nine years helming the Lima-based bar he conceived and founded, Aaron Díaz has left Carnaval to lead the drinks programme at Super Group: Hospitality & Experiences. The move is set to shake up the Lima scene as he prepares to open two new establishments, with one dedicated to Peru’s signature cocktail, the pisco sour.

The bartender and entrepreneur’s departure brings to a close a significant period, both personally and for Lima’s cocktail scene. After opening in 2018, Carnaval was named 50 Best Bars’ Highest New Entry a year later, a debut that ushered in a turning point in Peruvian cocktail culture.

Díaz said: “Joining Super Group represents a new stage of personal and professional growth. I’ve closed a very important chapter in my life with Carnaval, a brand that had a huge impact on the global cocktail scene, so taking this step is no small feat. It means starting anew, but with greater experience, more clarity and more ambition than ever.”

His departure has potentially been on the cards since 2024, when he began consulting for Super Group. Founded by Jorge Chung and Luis Carrión, the hospitality company manages Maria Mezcal (which has two store fronts), Cachina and La Calor bars in Lima’s Miraflores district.

When Díaz began advising Maria Mezcal’s cocktail menus, he and Chung realised they shared complementary visions with regards to the hospitality industry, which lay the groundwork for the next stage in the bartender’s career.

Accompanying Super Group’s newly appointed beverages director from Carnaval are ⁠Raúl Arcayo, better known as the ice chef, as well as bartenders Juan José Jesús and ⁠Ricardo Sánchez.

The next few months will see the Super Group team open two bars: Lima Sour, a bar dedicated exclusively to the pisco sour, and SUPERBAR.

Situated on the cliff where the Miraflores malecón promenade overlooks the Pacific Ocean and the city’s new cable car system begins, Lima Sour will endeavour to redefine the Peruvian cocktail experience from the first sip for 100 guests.