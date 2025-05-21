Loch Lomond Group acquires The New York Distilling Company

21 May, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Loch Lomond Group (LLG) has announced the acquisition of The New York Distilling Company (NYDC).

The acquisition comes with the aim to further invest in NYDC’s distillation, production capabilities and visitor experience in New York, as well as growing its portfolio of brands both in the US and further. 

Colin Matthews, founder and chief executive of Loch Lomond Group, said: “This acquisition represents another milestone in the continued growth of the Loch Lomond Group. We look forward to working closely with the talented and ambitious team at NYDC to invest in both the facilities and products, while supercharging its growth both domestically in the US and around the world through the existing Loch Lomond Group distribution network.”

The news follows LLG’s recent announcement of a new build distillery and visitor centre in Luss, Dumbartonshire, Scotland which will open in June 2025.

The NYDC produces a range of American Whiskey and gin brands including its Jaywalk Rye Whiskey and will join a portfolio of brands, including Loch Lomond Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Single Malts Glen Scotia and Littlemill, Glen’s Vodka, Ben Lomond Gin and Champagne Piaff. 

