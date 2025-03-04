Penfolds launches second edition of grant program in France

Penfolds has selected France for this year’s Evermore Grant Program, following the initiative’s inaugural launch in Australia in 2024, which saw over 80 entries received, with six projects sharing AUD$200,000.

The grant will offer €120,000 to French residents and businesses for projects that make a contribution to local communities and culture, or to winemaking advancements in France.

Entries are now open and can be submitted in English or French via the Evermore Grant Program website until 20 April, with Penfolds looking for projects that fit within two categories of ‘Community & Culture’ and ‘Future Winemaking’.

Shauna Bastow, Penfolds winemaker, based in Bordeaux France, said: “The Evermore Grant Program allows us to foster innovation and growth in the winemaking and viticulture industry as well as support connections in the communities in which we operate. It’s our way of giving back, creating positive change and leaving lasting impacts that support a thriving industry and communities across the globe.”

Applications will be assessed on how well they align to the grant guidelines and eligibility criteria. Shortlisted applications will progress to a judging panel, made up of a selection of Penfolds staff members across the world, as well as authorities from the wine world based in France. The successful Evermore Grant recipients will be announced in June 2025.