Takamaka enters Australia

The rums will be available initially in New South Wales and Victoria, with plans to launch nationwide later in 2025.
Bernard d’Offay, co-founder of Takamaka, said: “For us as a business and me personally, I am so excited to be launching in Australia. While a slightly bigger island than our own, there is so much that ties our two countries together. It’s taken a while but to have found the right partners, our launch with Dispatch fills me with enthusiasm and can’t wait to get started.”
Based in Sydney, Dispatch manages a range of international spirits, including Compass Box Scotch whisky and Muyu liquors.
Takamaka is now available across four continents, after 2023 saw expansion into 17 new markets.