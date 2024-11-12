Takamaka enters Australia

12 November, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Seychelles rum brand Takamaka is set to launch in Australia this spring in collaboration with Dispatch Imports.

The rums will be available initially in New South Wales and Victoria, with plans to launch nationwide later in 2025. 

Bernard d’Offay, co-founder of Takamaka, said: “For us as a business and me personally, I am so excited to be launching in Australia. While a slightly bigger island than our own, there is so much that ties our two countries together.  It’s taken a while but to have found the right partners, our launch with Dispatch fills me with enthusiasm and can’t wait to get started.” 

Based in Sydney, Dispatch manages a range of international spirits, including Compass Box Scotch whisky and Muyu liquors.  

Takamaka is now available across four continents, after 2023 saw expansion into 17 new markets.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, south, launch, australia, victoria, nationwide, initially, wales, new south, south wales, new south wales, later, Takamaka, nationwide later, launch nationwide, available initially, enters australia seychelles, seychelles rum brand, rum brand takamaka, launch nationwide later




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter