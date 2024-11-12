Takamaka enters Australia

Seychelles rum brand Takamaka is set to launch in Australia this spring in collaboration with Dispatch Imports.

The rums will be available initially in New South Wales and Victoria, with plans to launch nationwide later in 2025.

Bernard d’Offay, co-founder of Takamaka, said: “For us as a business and me personally, I am so excited to be launching in Australia. While a slightly bigger island than our own, there is so much that ties our two countries together. It’s taken a while but to have found the right partners, our launch with Dispatch fills me with enthusiasm and can’t wait to get started.”

Based in Sydney, Dispatch manages a range of international spirits, including Compass Box Scotch whisky and Muyu liquors.

Takamaka is now available across four continents, after 2023 saw expansion into 17 new markets.