Penfolds launches inaugural grant programme

Penfolds has launched its inaugural Evermore grant round in Australia, inviting applicants to apply for a share of $200,000 to support projects that contribute to community and culture.

With a focus on three key areas, food, winemaking/viticulture and creative arts, up to three grants will be awarded to those who "venture beyond in their chosen field", the brand said.

Penfolds’ chief winemaker, Peter Gago, said: “In life and in business, it’s important to give back. Penfolds has been blessed with 180 years of making and selling wine. How good is it to embrace the future, to create new legacies, implement a more diverse global overview and to seek new challenges.”

Starting with the pilot in Australia, France, the US and China will follow. The grant round is part of the Penfolds ‘Evermore’ platform that focuses on the brand's positive contribution to sustainability globally.

In 2023, Penfolds announced a pledge of AUD$1m over five years towards the Evermore Grant Program, administered in multiple rounds covering different territories around the world.

Expressions of interest are open and will close on 17 March 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted by 22 April 2024.