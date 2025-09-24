The Pinnacle Guide adds 61 new bars to global list

The Pinnacle Guide has announced the latest additions to its revered list, now taking the total to 146 pinned bars around the world.

61 bars have been newly-recognised with pins, with 43 bars awarded one pin and 18 with two pins.

No bar has been awarded three pins, meaning Lyaness in London is still the only three pin bar in the world.

“We have been blown away by the applications in this round - not only by the number that we’ve received but also the incredible calibre of the applications. It’s clear The Pinnacle Guide is gaining real momentum and we couldn’t be prouder of this latest announcement of pinned bars,” said The Pinnacle Guide co-founder, Siobhan Payne.

In this round, The Pinnacle Guide extended its reach to include two new countries, taking the total number of countries covered to 14, as Canada joins with seven pinned bars and Ireland with three pinned bars.

Greece has extended beyond Athens for the first time, with new recognitions in Thessaloniki and Volos.

Switzerland sees its first-ever two pin bars in Lucerne and St. Moritz, while Italy sees its first-ever two pin bars in Rome and Montalcino.

Mexico has strengthened with two new two pin recognitions in San Miguel de Allende and Mexico City.

Dubai has quadrupled its total of pinned bars from two to eight, as Italy adds nine new recognitions this round, bringing its total to 15.

The US has secured the most new two pins in this round with six in total across six different cities, and the UK remains the leading market with 45 pinned bars, including 12 new recognitions this round.

The guide has found that hotel and rooftop bars continue to set the benchmark, while speakeasies are recognised for their craft, consistency, and design.

It also found owner-operated and independent bars are thriving outside capitals, bringing quality cocktails to regional destinations from Kerry to Thessaloniki and Newquay.

There are now 146 pinned bars in 14 countries since The Pinnacle Guide launched in May 2024. The full list is available here.