Madrid Edition set for A-list takeover series during 50 Best week

The Madrid Edition is set to host a series of events throughout the duration of The World’s 50 Best Bars celebrations this October.

Between 19–23 October 2024, as the official hotel partner of The World’s 50 Best Bars, Madrid Edition will welcome internationally recognised bartenders across its venues including the Punch Room.

Among the guests is Giacomo Giannotti of Paradiso, Harrison Ginsberg of Overstory and Alonso Palomino of Lady Bee.

The series will also include takeovers from friends of Edition including mixologists Julie Reiner and Izzy Tulloch of Milady’s, Christina Rasmussen and Sasha Wijidessa of Fura, Eli Martínez of Tlecān, and Takuma Watanabe of Martiny’s.

Lobby Bar

In addition, for the first time, all eight global locations of Edition’s Punch Room have collaborated on an exclusive menu that will be offered at Punch Room Madrid. One signature cocktail was curated by each of the hotel bars around the world.

The first Punch Room was launched for The London Edition in 2013 before being expanded to Shanghai and Barcelona in 2018, Madrid and Tampa in 2022, and Rome, Singapore and Ginza in 2023.

Punch Room was founded on two pillars, a commitment to recreating the Punch cocktail category and fostering a convivial environment centred around the shared Punch experience.

MISTICA AT EDITION

Madrid Edition also recently opened a nightclub called Mistica in its basement. The bar menu features a curated selection of signature cocktails as well as classics, with each drink curated with local ingredients and premium spirits.

Each Edition hotel reflects the cultural and social scene of its location and time in a five-star setting and Mistica celebrates Madrid’s love for late-night revelry.

EVENT SCHEDULE

October 19, 20, 21 and 23

Punch Room signatures at Punch Room Madrid

20:00–2:00

19 October

Alonso Palomino from Lady Bee at OROYA, sponsored by Sarcay

13:00 - 17:00

Lima based bar, Lady Bee, joins OROYA for an unmissable Peruvian experience. Lady Bee, which promotes sustainability and the use of local ingredients in its cocktails, won the Campari One To Watch Award 2023 and ranked No.52 in World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

Manhattan at Lobby Bar, sponsored by Michter’s

19:30-22.30

Singapore based Manhattan Bar captures the essence of New York's golden age of cocktails will bring four signature cocktails to Lobby Bar.

Christina Rasmussen and Sasha Wijidessa from Fura at Punch Room Madrid, sponsored by Rémy Martin

21:30-00:30

Fura from Singapore is committed to shaping the future of food through sustainability and creativity. Ranked No.42, Fura was the winner of the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

Sunday 20 October

Moebius at Market at Edition, sponsored by Altamura Distilleries

19:00-23:00

From Milan, Moebius joins Market at EDITION for an evening of cocktails and bites. Known for its focus on originality, Moebius is a multifunctional space that combines haute cuisine, experimental cocktails and culture. Moebius mixes culinary innovation and unique cocktails in a vibrant space in the center of Milan and guests can expect the same in Madrid with local ingredients and avant-garde techniques.

Eli Martinez from Tlecān at Punch Room Madrid

21:30-00:30

Tlecān from Mexico City will bring artisanal mezcals and pre-Hispanic culture to Punch Room. Bartender Eli Martínez will be creating a special menu for the evening, including signature cocktails Paloma Blanca and Tascalate Sour. Tlecān ranked No.10 in North America’s 50 Best Bars 2024.

Poder Latino Party at Lobby Bar and Mistica at Edition, sponsored by Altos

20:00-22:00 - Lobby Bar

22:00-04:00 - Mistica at Ediiton

Leading Latin bars of The World's 50 Best Bars will come together to celebrate the wonderful art of cocktails at the newly launched Mistica at Edition. Participants include Alquimico from Colombia, Conchinchina from Argentina, Lady Bee from Peru, Limantour from Mexico, Café La Trova from Miami, Salmon Guru from Madrid, Florería Atlántico from Argentina, Rayo from México and Punto Mona from Argentina.

Mistica at Edition tickets: www.sevenrooms.com/events/misticaatedition

Part of the proceeds will be donated to local charity partner Accem defending fundamental rights and providing support to those at risk of or facing social exclusion.

Oroya

Sunday 20 and Monday 21 October

Paradiso at OROYA, sponsored by Patrón

18:00-00:00

Paradiso will take over the bar at OROYA, the Peruvian restaurant located on the fourth floor of The Madrid Ediiton, marking its second collaboration between the venues. Known for its sustainable approach, Paradiso's success earned them the No.1 spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list and No.4 in 2023.

Monday 21 October

Jigger & Pony at The Madrid Penthouse, sponsored by KI NO BI, *invite only

17:00-20:00

Indra Kantono and Guoyi Gan are the co-founders of Singapore's acclaimed Jigger & Pony Group, celebrated for their emphasis on creating welcoming, community-driven spaces with innovative beverage programs. The Singapore based bar won No.3 in Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2024 and No.14 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

Like-Minded Creatures at Market at Edition, sponsored by Absolut

20:00-00:00

Like-Minded Creatures will be taking over the bar at Market at Ediiton with a selection of cocktails crafted by renowned mixologist Alex Kratena.

Overstory at Lobby Bar, sponsored by Grey Goose and Perrier

20:00-23:00

Located in a 64-story New York skyscraper, Overstory offers creative cocktails with a 360-degree view of the city. Overstory ranked No.3 in North America’s 50 Best Bars 2024 and No.17 in The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023.

Julie Reiner and Izzy Tulloch from Milady’s at Punch Room Madrid, sponsored by Bacardi

21:30-00:30

Milady’s from New York City takes over Punch Room Madrid on Monday. Julie Reiner, owner of Milady's, Clover Club, and Leyenda, and Izzy Tulloch, Milady's head bartender, bring their cocktail stylings to Edition.

Tuesday 22 October

‘The Change is Now’ Roundtable at The Madrid Penthouse, sponsored by Ketel One, *invite only

12:30-15:00

The event is hosted by Ketel One Vodka featuring Giacomo Gianotti (Paradiso), Jean Trihn (Alquimico), Mario Villalon (Angelita), Christina Rasmussen (Fura), Nannick Jansen (Ketel One Vodka), and Marvin Macaraeg (Marriott International, 808 Movement) with special guest Keegan McGregor (Global World Class Winner 2024).

‘Garnish with Goods': Cocktails Creating Social Impact’ at Lobby Bar, sponsored by Ketel One

15:00-17:00

The Lobby Bar will welcome guest bartenders Francisco Vaccaslluzzo, Tanat Suttirak, Aashi Bhatnagar and Eduardo Conde . The cocktail menu will be based on food reuse, with a sustainable approach to garnishes.

Wednesday 23 October

Takuma Watanabe from Martiny’s at Punch Room Madrid, sponsored by Nikka and Koch

21:30-00:30

Martiny’s in New York, founded by Takuma Watanabe, offers classic cocktails with a Japanese twist. The bar has been recognised as No.4 in North America's 50 Best Bars 2024 and No.29 in North America's 50 Best Bars 2023. For one evening, Martiny’s will take over Punch Room, offering its signature Nikka whisky-based cocktails.