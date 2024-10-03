Left to right Philippe Schaus (chief executive Moët Hennessy), Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger (co-founder French Bloom) Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger (chief executive French Bloom), Constance Jablonski (co-founder French Bloom), David Serre (executive vice president strategy, finance Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy acquires stake in French Bloom non-alc sparkling wines

03 October, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Moët Hennessy has made a strategic investment in French Bloom alcohol-free sparkling wines, through the acquisition of a minority stake.

French Bloom is made with organic French Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines, along with a dealcoholization process.  

"This investment aligns with Moët Hennessy's key strategic initiatives, demonstrating our commitment to offering high-quality alcohol-free choices to consumers who moderate their alcohol intake,” said Philippe Schaus, chief executive of Moët Hennessy.

"At French Bloom, our mission has always been to create alcohol-free sparkling cuvées of great complexity that allow everyone to celebrate together. In Moët Hennessy, we've found a partner who shares our vision for the future of the alcohol-free category," said Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski, co-founders, French Bloom.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: wines, made, moët, sparkling, hennessy, french, sparkling wines, moët hennessy, chardonnay, organic, stake, Bloom, minority stake, french bloom, stake french, stake french bloom, minority stake french, bloom alcohol free, alcohol free sparkling, free sparkling wines




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter