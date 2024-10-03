Moët Hennessy acquires stake in French Bloom non-alc sparkling wines

Moët Hennessy has made a strategic investment in French Bloom alcohol-free sparkling wines, through the acquisition of a minority stake.

French Bloom is made with organic French Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines, along with a dealcoholization process.

"This investment aligns with Moët Hennessy's key strategic initiatives, demonstrating our commitment to offering high-quality alcohol-free choices to consumers who moderate their alcohol intake,” said Philippe Schaus, chief executive of Moët Hennessy.

"At French Bloom, our mission has always been to create alcohol-free sparkling cuvées of great complexity that allow everyone to celebrate together. In Moët Hennessy, we've found a partner who shares our vision for the future of the alcohol-free category," said Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski, co-founders, French Bloom.