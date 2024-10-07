Chivas collaborates with sake brewery on new spirit

Chivas Brothers, the Scotch whisky arm of Pernod Ricard, has collaborated with sake brewery Masuizumi on a new spirit.

Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve blends a 12 Year Old spirit drink with Japanese sake, launching exclusively in Asia.

Sandy Hyslop, director of blending at Chivas, said: “Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve represents new territory for Chivas, pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship to deliver a coveted spirit drink that blends the rich heritage of Scotch whisky with the diverse, internationally inspired palette of flavours found in premium sake.”

Not the first time Chivas Regal has worked with Masuizumi, 2018 saw Pernod Ricard Japan partner with the distillery to launch Link 8888, a premium sake aged in ex-Chivas Regal American oak barrels.

To create the spirit, Chivas Regal reuses some elements involved in making Link 8888. After the ex-Chivas Regal barrels used for Link 8888 were returned to their home in Scotland, a portion of Chivas Regal was finished in these casks that previously held Link 8888.

Chivas Regal Takumi Reserve is available to purchase in Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines and Cambodia from September 2024.