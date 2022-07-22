Penfolds collection

Penfolds launches two inaugural French wines

22 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

For the first time in its history, Penfolds annual Collection release in August will comprise three country of origin portfolios, Australian, Californian and the inaugural French release.

The launch of two French wines showcases Penfolds ‘House Style’, exploring viticultural regions internationally, as it takes a global approach to winemaking.

Penfolds managing director, Tom King, said: “Penfolds is building a global ambition, not just on paper but with our feet in vineyards across two hemispheres. We are focussed on making Penfolds wines from the best winemaking regions globally.

The new French release, Penfolds II, is led by a wine made in partnership with Dourthe Bordeaux, using the vision of Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago and Dourthe chief winemaker Frédéric Bonnaffous.

The two houses collaborated to craft a wine that spans Northern and Southern Hemispheres, blending grapes from Bordeaux (71%) and South Australia (29%) as Patrick Jestin, Dourthe CEO said: “For us, this was ground-breaking, resulting in a totally original, innovative wine, which surpassed all our expectations, while remaining true to the culture and style of our respective countries and houses.”

The second wine to be released in August, is the 2019 Penfolds FWT 585, a trial Bin wine made of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Petit Verdot.

The Trial wine was made at Cambon la Pelouse Winery with Penfolds’ senior winemaker Emma Wood on the ground, in the cellars and in the vineyards.

The Penfolds Collection 2022 wines will be available from 4 August 2022 at Penfolds Cellar Doors (Magill Estate Winery and Barossa Valley Cellar Door) in Australia and select fine wine stores globally.

